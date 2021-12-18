-1.3 C
Момент столкновения трёх автомобилей на Московском шоссе Рязани попал на видео

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / Дороги Рязани

ДТП на перекрестке Московского шоссе и улицы Мервинской в Рязани попало на камеру видеонаблюдения. Ролик опубликовал YouTube-канал «Дороги Рязани».

Напомним, авария случилась 17 декабря. В ГИБДД сообщили, что пострадавших нет. 

