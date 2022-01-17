-7.4 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 17 января, 2022
Многоэтажка на улице Берёзовой в Рязани осталась без света и отопления из-за сгоревших счётчиков

7info

Вечером 16 января в жилом доме № 1Г по улице Берёзовой Рязани загорелись счётчики. Информацию опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

Очевидец сообщил о «взрыве» счётчиков. Дом остался без света, отопления.

Официальная информация уточняется.

