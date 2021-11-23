-3.9 C
Мэрия ответила на просьбу рязанцев вернуть детям спортивный зал СШОР «Единство»

Александр Ильин

Администрация Рязани ответила на просьбу горожан вернуть детям спортивный зал СШОР «Единство» на улице Каширина. Соответствующее сообщение появилось на странице губернатора Любимова во ВКонтакте. 

«В минувшие выходные прошла встреча представителей администрации города с заинтересованными гражданами по этому вопросу. Сейчас его решение прорабатывается персонально с каждым заявителем. Помещения для тренировок всех секций определены, и мы обязательно постараемся учесть поступающие пожелания. Работа продолжается», — заявили в мэрии.

Напомним, 19 ноября власти приняли решение расширить Единый центр вакцинации за счёт помещения в спортивной школе «Единство». 

