Любимов выступил против концессии «Водоканала»

Елена Лобанова
Во вторник, 6 июля, на заседании регионального правительства Николай Любимов высказался о концессии «Водоканала». Губернатор поддержал решение администрации города. 

Глава региона отметил, что отдавать предприятие в частные руки просто опасно. 

— Решение администрации города о нецелесообразности передачи «Водоканала» поддержало правительство региона. Предприятие должно работать эффективно, ведь от этого зависит весь областной центр, — сказал Николай Любимов. 

Он также выразил надежду, что аварий на сетях станет намного меньше. 

— Я буквально каждые 30 минут получаю сообщения об аварии в том или ином месте. Надеюсь, что город примет важные стратегические решение в отношении «Водоканалы» и вскоре жители увидят позитивные изменения, — заключил губернатор Рязанской области.

