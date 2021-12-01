-3 C
Рязань
Среда, 1 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Из-за сильного ветра с многоэтажного дома в Рязани вылетели окна

7info

На улице Шереметьевской в Рязани из-за сильного ветра вылетели окна многоэтажного жилого дома. Об этом сообщила группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Оконные рамы вылетели с 7-го этажа, рассказал очевидец. Судя по снимкам, упало остекление балкона.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,841ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img