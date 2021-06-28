27 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 28 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

Из-за ДТП в рязанской Горроще образовалась пробка

Елена Лобанова
Из-за ДТП в рязанской Горроще образовалась пробка
ФОто из соцсетей
- Advertisement -

В понедельник, 28 июня, в рязанской Горроще произошло ДТП. Из-за этого на одной из улиц образовалась пробка, сообщает группа ВК «ДТП | Аварии | Рязань«. 

«Нива» и «ВАЗ-04» столкнулись на улице Островского. 

— Движение затруднено, — написал очевидец.

Из-за ДТП в рязанской Горроще образовалась пробка

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,342ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]