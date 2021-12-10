-9.7 C
Рязань
Пятница, 10 декабря, 2021
Из пруда на окраине Рязани извлекли тело мужчины

Александр Ильин
Фото: Главное управление МЧС России по Рязанской области

Днём 10 декабря спасатели извлекли из пруда в СНТ «Труженик» на окраине Рязани тело мужчины, сообщает пресс-служба ГУ МЧС России по региону. 

Всего к работам привлекались 1 единица техники, 4 человека.

Подробности трагедии уточняются.

