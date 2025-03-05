Среда, 5 марта, 2025
Фото: vk.com/hcryazan_official
Спорт

ХК «Рязань-ВДВ» прервал неудачную серию, победив дома «Ростов»

Алексей Самохин

Хоккеисты «Рязани-ВДВ» сумели прервать неудачную серию из нескольких поражений, победив в домашнем матче ХК «Ростов» — 4:3.

Фото: vk.com/hcryazan_official

Валерий Николаевич Кулибаба, главный тренер ХК «Рязань-ВДВ»:
— Игра была непростой, конечно же. Нам было самое главное выбраться из этой психологической ямы. Все-таки череда поражений была довольно большой, и понятно, что уверенность ушла на какой-то период. Но я благодарен ребятам, что мы смогли вернуться к нашей игре и показать именно тот командный хоккей, когда бились друг за друга, боролись друг за друга, страховали, ложились под шайбу. Бригады сработали: в большинстве забили, в меньшинстве не пропустили, и нацеленность на ворота присутствовала, отсюда этот результат. Спасибо болельщикам, что поддерживали и верили, не отвернулись, пришли, и при всех обстоятельствах сегодня был аншлаг!

В регулярном чемпионате рязанцы не выигрывали с 13 февраля. Теперь команду ждёт заключительная выездная серия из четырёх игры, после которой станет ясно, попадут ли рязанцы в плей-офф.

