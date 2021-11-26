-1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 26 ноября, 2021
Госавтоинспекция прокомментировала утреннее ДТП в центре Рязани

Фото: соцсети / vk.com/ryazandtp

Пресс-служба Рязанского Управления ГИБДД прокомментировала утреннее ДТП в центре Рязани.

Движение на этом участке сильно затруднено.

По сообщению Госавтоинспекции, в ДТП никто не пострадал. На месте происшествия работают полицейские.

Обстоятельства произошедшего выясняются, – говорится в сообщении.

