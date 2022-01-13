-19 C
Главный балетмейстер рязанского хора им. Е.Попова отмечает юбилей

Николаю Шичкину, главному балетмейстеру Рязанского государственного академического русского народного хора им. Е.Попова, заслуженному работнику культуры РФ исполнилось 50 лет. Об этом сообщает официальная страница Рязанской филармонии ВКонтакте.

— Природа щедро наделила Вас талантом, жизнелюбием и безграничной энергией! Ваша преданность делу, постоянный творческий поиск и умение с помощью танца мастерски передать суть национального характера снискали заслуженное признание у зрителей и коллег! Вы по праву можете гордиться успехами нашего коллектива, с которым Вас связывают долгие годы сотрудничества, — говорится в сообщении.

От всего сердца желаем Вам доброго здоровья, неиссякаемого вдохновения, оптимизма, интересных проектов, надежных помощников и любящих близких!

РИА «7 новостей» присоединяется к поздравлениям юбиляру.

