4.4 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 18 октября, 2021
spot_img
spot_img
На главнуюНовости РязаниВласть

Глава Рязани Юлия Рокотянская опубликовала фото с отцом

7info

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В День отца, впервые отмечавшийся в России 17 октября, глава Рязани Юлия Рокотянская опубликовала фото со своим папой.

— Не так давно моего папы не стало, но Он всегда будет в моем сердце, как и моя благодарность к нему за жизнь и воспитание, — написала Рокотянская.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,744ЧитателиЧитать
1,519ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]