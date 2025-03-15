Суббота, 15 марта, 2025
-3.5 C
Рязань
Транспорт и дороги

Движение по рязанскому участку трассы М-5 осуществляется в штатном режиме

Алексей Самохин

ФКУ «Поволжуправтодор» сообщил, что 15 марта с 21:30 в Рязанской области на участке км 313 (Путятинский район) федеральной автомобильной дороги М-5 «Урал» Москва — Рязань — Пенза — Самара — Уфа — Челябинск движение восстановлено в полном объёме.

Дорожники ликвидировали последствия аварии с четырьмя погибшими.

