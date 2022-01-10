-5.2 C
ДТП стало причиной пробки на Северной окружной дороге Рязани

Утром 10 января на Северной окружной дороге произошло ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа «ДТП. Аварии. Рязань».

— ДТП на Северной окружной, перед развязкой на Каширина, пробка от Канищево, — пишет автор поста.

Подробности случившегося неизвестны, официальная информация уточняется.

