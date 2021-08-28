23.6 C
Рязань
Суббота, 28 августа, 2021
До +27 градусов ожидается в Рязанской области 29 августа

Елена Лобанова
В воскресенье, 29 августа, ожидается до +27 градусов. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

По данным Гидрометцентра, рязанцев ждет облачная погода без осадков. Юго-восточный ветер будет дуть 4-9 м/с.

— Температура воздуха по области ночью +8…+13 градусов, а днем +22…+27 градусов, — говорится в сообщении.

