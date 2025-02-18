Вторник, 18 февраля, 2025
-9.5 C
Рязань
Общество

Брошенному в рязанской квартире дедушке, оказали помощь

Анастасия Мериакри

Брошенному в рязанской квартире дедушке, оказали помощь. Об этом сообщает Министерство труда и соцзащиты Рязанской области.

В ведомстве сообщили, что в ситуации уже разобрались. К Геннадию Викторовичу выехали специалисты, предложили социальные услуги. Он будет размещен в частный пансионат. Ситуацию взяли на контроль в министерстве.

Напомним, рязанцы сообщили о брошенном в квартире дедушке на улице Советской Армии. Мужчина практически не встаёт с постели из-за проблем с ногами. В туалет он ходит прямо в комнате. 

Реклама

Материалы рубрики