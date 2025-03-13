Четверг, 13 марта, 2025
Фото: издательство "Пресса"
Экология, природа, животные

Более 50 клещей собрали за два часа в Рязанской области

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязанской области под Новомичуринском 8 марта за два часа нашли более 50 клещей. Об этом сообщает издательство «Пресса». 

На своем приусадебном участке семья Борисовых приехала в деревню Бакланово отдохнуть на природе. Сергей и его брат взяли светлое покрывало, чтобы отдохнуть во время прогулки. В итоге за два часа с него собрали более полусотни клещей.

Ранее специалисты сообщили, что из-за аномально теплой зимы в 2025 году паразиты активизируются гораздо раньше, чем обычно.

Необходимо помнить, что клещи являются переносчиками клещевого вирусного энцефалита. Будьте бдительны.

