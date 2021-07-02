22.7 C
Рязань
Пятница, 2 июля, 2021
На главнуюКоронавирус
КоронавирусКоронавирус РязаньНовости Рязани

Более 26 000 доз вакцины от COVID-19 получит Рязанская область

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

В ближайшее время Рязанская область получит 26 700 доз вакцины от COVID-19. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального правительства.

Известно, что 2 июля в область поступит 8 100 доз, а 3 июля — еще 18 600 доз.

— Сегодня в регионе в сутки ежедневно прививаются в среднем по 2 000 человек. Своевременно поставленная в регион вакцина от коронавируса, ее наличие в необходимых объемах имеют большое значение для проводимой прививочной кампании. А значит, больше людей будут защищены от этой опасной инфекции, — сказал депутат Госдумы от Рязанской области Андрей Макаров.

Известно, что в ряде поликлиниках Рязани закончилась вакцина от COVID-19.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]