Бабье лето придет в Рязань во второй половине сентября

Елена Лобанова
Бабье лето придет в Рязань во второй половине сентября

Бабье лето ожидается в центральной России во второй половине сентября. Об этом заявил ведущий сотрудник центра погода «Фобос» Евгений Тишковец РИА «Новости».

До этого, по его словам, будет холодная погода.

— Бабье лето придет только во второй половине сентября. Ждем вторую часть сентября, до этого никаких бабьих лет, — отметил Евгений Тишковец.

