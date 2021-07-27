25.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 27 июля, 2021
У вокзала в Рязани лежит труп — очевидец

Елена Лобанова
Утром во вторник, 27 июля, рядом с вокзалом Рязань-2 лежал труп. Об этом РИА «7 новостей» сообщил очевидец.

По его словам, рядом находились несколько мужчин, сотрудники полиции.

Официальную информацию пока получить не удалось.

