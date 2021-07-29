26.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 29 июля, 2021
Волонтёры «Лиза Алерт» рассказали о поисках пропавшей рязанки

Волонтёры «Лиза Алерт» рассказали о поисках пропавшей рязанки
Волонтёры ПСО «ЛизаАлерт» рассказали о поисках пропавшей в Рязани 26-летней Елены Логуновой. Молодая женщина ушла из дома 25 июля.

Вероятнее всего, девизом этого поиска станут слова Ричарда Брэнсона: «Урок, который я извлек и которому следую всю жизнь, состоял в том, что надо пытаться, и пытаться, и опять пытаться — но никогда не сдаваться!»

Сегодня четвертый день поиска. Крулосуточной работы более 70 человек. Около 1000 репостов с распространением информации о пропавшей Елене Сергеевне. И треков, с пройденных и проезженных дорог, уже более чем на 170 км.

Мы благодарим каждого из вас, кто в этот раз с нами. Нам здорово помогают с печатью ориентировок, с оклейкой, с прозвонами больниц, и с большим количеством других задач. Нужен и важен абсолютно каждый. Человек, выполненная задача, сделанный репост.

Сегодня мы вновь обращаемся к вам за помощью в репосте, в активном распространении информации!

Вместе мы сможем однозначно больше!

