Водитель спас рязанку наезда лихача

7info
Жительница Рязани поблагодарила водителя, который спас её от наезда. Пост разместила группа «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

— Переходила дорогу по пешеходном переходу недалеко от гаража автоколонны 1310, — написала рязанка. — С обоих сторон машины остановились, естественно я смотрела только по направлению движения. Прошла половину дороги, спасибо водителю, который мне просигналил и не дал попасть под колеса долбоящера. Тот не посчитал нужным пропускать пешеходов, пролетел по встречки в шаге от меня.

А пешеходам напоминаю: при переходе дороги убедитесь, что вас пропускают не только по направлению движения, но и спереди, сзади, и сверху.

