Вторник, 1 февраля, 2022

Во дворе на улице Тимакова в Рязани застряла скорая помощь

Скорая помощь в очередной раз застряла в снегу в Рязани. На этот раз местом действия стал двор дома № 30 на улице Тимакова Дашково-Песочни.

Пост опубликовала группа «Рязань».

— Всё по стандарту. Время 21:30. Хорошо на улице было людно, мужчины помогли, — написала автор сообщения.

