22.4 C
Рязань
Четверг, 5 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В Турлатове под Рязанью обнаружили труп мужчины

Елена Лобанова
В Турлатове под Рязанью обнаружили труп мужчины
Фото "МК в Рязани"
- Advertisement -

Под Рязанью обнаружили труп мужчины. Тело нашли на улице в деревне Турлатово. Об этом сообщает «МК в Рязани«. 

На теле погибшего не нашли следов насильственной смерти. 

— В настоящее время устанавливается личность погибшего. Известно, что мужчина родился в 1989 году, — рассказала следователь. 

По факту обнаружения проводится проверка.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]