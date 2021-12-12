-10.8 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 12 декабря, 2021
Новости Рязани

В Спасском районе восстановили движение по наплавному мосту

7info

В субботу, 11 декабря, открыто движение по наплавному мосту через Оку у села Фатьяновка Спасского района Рязанской области. Подробности сообщила пресс-служба регионального ГУ МЧС России.

Движение транспорта восстановлено с 18 часов 10 минут.

