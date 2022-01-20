-6.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 20 января, 2022
В Солотче нечистоты сливают прямо в ливневую канализацию — соцсети

7info

В посёлке Солотча вновь стали сливать нечистоты в ливневую канализацию. Соответствующий пост опубликовала группа «Рязань».

По словам очевидца, многотонный автомобиль замечен на дороге к детскому санаторию имени Ленина.

— Летом их разогнали, теперь опять вернулись с 10 тоннами фекалий, — пишет автор.

