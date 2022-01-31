-1.3 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 31 января, 2022

В Рыбновском районе расстреляли бездомных собак

В деревне Перекаль Рыбновского района 26 января провели отстрел бездомных собак, сообщила группа «Служба по контролю за безнадзорными животными».

По словам зоозащитников, в заброшенном доме на краю населённого пункта остались без мамы щенки.

— Если кто-то может оставить себе или на передержку, помогите пожалуйста!!! Они замерзают и голодают, — пишет автор поста.

