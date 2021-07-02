23.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 2 июля, 2021
В Рязанской области выявлено 103 случая заражения коронавирусом

7info
В пятницу, 2 июля, в Рязанской области выявлено 130 новых случая заражения коронавирусом, сообщила оперативная группа регионального правительства.

Темп прироста за сутки — 0,33%.

С начала пандемии COVID-19 официально подтвердился у 31250 рязанцев.

