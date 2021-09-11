15.3 C
Рязань
Суббота, 11 сентября, 2021
В Рязанской области объявили метеопредупреждение из-за тумана

7info
В Рязанской области объявили метеопредупреждение из-за тумана
Изображение Martin Winkler с сайта Pixabay

ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области опубликовало метеопредупреждение о тумане.

В субботу, 11 сентября, до 11 часов в регионе местами сохранятся туманы. Видимость на дорогах составит 200-500 метров, местами — 100 метов.

