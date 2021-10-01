8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 1 октября, 2021
В Рязани загорелся супермаркет «Пятёрочка» на Станкозаводской

7info
Утром в пятницу, 1 октября, в Рязани загорелся супермаркет «Пятёрочка» на улице Станкозаводской. Информация о пожаре появилась в группе «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

Фото сделано в 08.30. На месте пожарные, полиция. 

Официальная информация уточняется.

