Четверг, 21 октября, 2021
В Рязани сфотографировали вандалов, разрисовывающих надземный переход

Вандалы, разрисовывающие надземный пешеходный переход на остановке «Таможня», попали на фото. Снимок разместила группа «Рязань». 

— Разрисовывают только что замененные стекла на таможне,  — говорится в подписи к фотографии. 

