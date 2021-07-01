20.1 C
Рязань
Четверг, 1 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбществоОрганы власти

В Рязани представили проект развития Торгового городка

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

В среду, 30 июня, в Рязани представили проект развития Торгового городка. На встрече присутствовал и глава региона Николай Любимов. 

Губернатор подчеркнул, что все работы на объекте проводятся в соответствии с паспортом проекта. 

— В ближайшее время планируется организовать публичную презентацию, выслушать мнение инвесторов, общественников. Хочу еще раз подчеркнуть, что в вопросах возрождения этого уникального комплекса для нас значимо мнение рязанцев, — рассказал Николай Любимов. 

На совещании команда экспертов представила проект развития Торгового города. Руководитель группы Александр Ивакин отметил, что место станет драйвером развития целого района. 

— В первую очередь Торговый городок должен работать на горожан. Нам важно создать новый уровень общественного пространства в городе, чтобы оно стало новым знаковым и любимым местом у рязанцев. И то качество городской среды, которое мы можем сложить, должно быть привлекательно и туристам, и жителям региона, – сказал Ивакин.

Участники совещания обсудили передачу Торгового городка из муниципальной в областную собственность, функциональное зонирование территории и наполнение павильонов.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]