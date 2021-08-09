30.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 9 августа, 2021
В Рязани поезд сбил человека

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани поезд сбил человека
В воскресенье, 8 августа, в Рязани поезд сбил человека. Об этом РИА «7 новостей» сообщил очевидец.

По словам свидетелей, происшествие случилось на перегоне Рязань — Лесок.

— На переходе на ЦСК, видимо, сбили человека. Множество полицейских стояли на рельсах, — рассказал очевидец.

