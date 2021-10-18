9.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 18 октября, 2021
В Рязани на огороженной детской площадке гуляет стая бездомных собак

Во дворе дома № 21 корпус 4 по улице Вишнёвой в Рязани на огороженной детской площадке гуляет стая бездомных собак. Фото опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

Автор поста отмечает, что животные гуляют вместо детей.

— Что там после них остаётся, думаю, вам рассказывать не надо. Раньше они так не наглели, — пишет пользователь ВК.

