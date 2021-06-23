30.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 23 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Рязани капитально отремонтируют участок улицы Новосёлов

7info
В Рязани капитально отремонтируют участок улицы Новосёлов
- Advertisement -

Капитальный ремонт участка улицы Новосёлов от дома № 60 до дома № 40А запланирован в рамках двухгодичного контракта, сообщила администрация Рязани в социальной сети ВКонтакте.

Сейчас идёт конкурс, выбирают подрядчика.

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]