Среда, 26 января, 2022

В рязанском ТРЦ «Премьер» произошла срочная эвакуация

Александр Ильин
Фото: instagram.com/vesti_ryazan/

Вечером 26 января в Рязани произошла срочная эвакуация посетителей ТРЦ «Премьер». Информация появилась в соцсетях города. 

Как пишут «Вести-Рязань», эвакуация произошла по техническим причинам.

Подробности случившегося уточняются.

