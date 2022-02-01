-4.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 1 февраля, 2022

В рязанском Лесопарке закрыли горки и каток

В рязанском Лесопарке закрыли горки и каток

Во вторник, 1 февраля, в рязанском Лесопарке закрыли горки и каток. Информация опубликована в группе «Лесопарк 62».

Причина – неблагоприятные погодные условия.

Информацию о возобновлении работы горок и катка опубликуют в соцсетях.

