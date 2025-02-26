Среда, 26 февраля, 2025
-8.3 C
Рязань
Фото: Изображение от wirestock на Freepik
Погода

В Рязанской области 27 февраля ожидается туман и минусовая температура

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязанской области 27 февраля ожидается туман и минусовая температура. Такой прогноз дают синоптики регионального ЦГМС.

Существенных осадков в области не ожидается. Ночью и утром будет туман. На дорогах местами гололедица.

Температура воздуха по области ночью от -16°С до -11°С, днем от -4°С до -1°С. Ветер западной четверти, 3-8 м/с.

Реклама

МЧС сообщает, что 27 февраля на вокзале Рязань-1 пройдут пожарно-тактические учения.

Материалы рубрики