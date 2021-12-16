-0.2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 16 декабря, 2021
В Рязани скорая помощь въехала в зад фуре

7info

Днём 16 декабря в Рязани автомобиль скорой помощи въехал в зад фуры. Фото последствий ДТП опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

Авария случилась на улице Черновицкой, недалеко от БСМП.

Официальная информация уточняется.

