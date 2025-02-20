Четверг, 20 февраля, 2025
-5.1 C
Рязань
Фото: vk.com/v.e.artemov
Культура и события

В Рязани готовят проект реконструкции культурно-досугового центра «Октябрь»

Алексей Самохин

Администрация Рязани в комментариях на странице губернатора Павла Малкова ВКонтакте ответила на вопрос о судьбе бывшего кинотеатра «Октябрь» в Дашково-Песочне.

— В настоящее время разрабатываем проект реконструкции культурно-досугового центра «Октябрь». Готовим проект реновации, готовый проект даст возможность работать над привлечением федерального финансирования для реконструкции «Октября» в рамках национального проекта «Культура», — говорится в сообщении.

Ранее команда Архитекторы.РФ показала, как может выглядеть КДЦ «Октябрь» в Дашково-Песочне после реконструкции.

Материалы рубрики