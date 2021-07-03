23.3 C
В массовом ДТП с маршруткой в Рязани никто не пострадал

Елена Лобанова
В субботу, 3 июля, на улице Интернациональной в Рязани столкнулись две легковушки и маршрутка. 

По информации пресс-службы региональной ГИБДД, в аварии никто не пострадал.

В происшествии участвовали маршрутка №75, «четырнадцатая» и ВАЗ-21099.

