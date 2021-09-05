7.2 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 5 сентября, 2021
В Липецке иномарка влетела в дорожное ограждение

Елена Лобанова
В Липецке иномарка влетела в дорожное ограждение
Фото Gorod48

В воскресенье, 5 сентября, иномарка влетела в дорожное ограждение в Липецке. Об этом сообщает Gorod48

ДТП произошло напротив дома №35 по улице Гагарина. 

По предварительной информации, в аварии никто не пострадал. 

