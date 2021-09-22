10.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 22 сентября, 2021
В Касимове загорелся автомобиль

7info
Днём в среду, 22 сентября, в Касимове загорелся припаркованный на улице автомобиль. Видео опубликовала группа «Типичный Касимов».

По словам очевидцев, водителя внутри в этот момент не было. Тушить машину начали очевидцы пожара.

