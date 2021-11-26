1.7 C
Рязань
Пятница, 26 ноября, 2021
В Касимове пропал 72-летний Геннадий Филиппов

Александр Ильин
Фото: ПСО "Мещера"

В городе Касимов Рязанской области пропал 72-летний Геннадий Дмитриевич Филиппов, сообщает поисково-спасательный отряд «Мещера». 

Местонахождение мужчины неизвестно с 3 октября 2021 года. 

Уточняется, что пропавший нуждается в медицинской помощи. 

