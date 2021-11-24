-2.2 C
Рязань
Среда, 24 ноября, 2021
В ДТП на Солотчинском шоссе под Рязанью пострадали пять человек

Александр Ильин

Вечером в среду, 24 ноября, на 60 километре автодороги «Клепики-Рязань» столкнулись автомобили Lada Kalina и Ford Fiesta, сообщает пресс-служба Госавтоинспекции региона. 

В результате ДТП пострадало 5 человек.

Обстоятельства произошедшего выясняются.

