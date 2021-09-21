7.8 C
Рязань
Вторник, 21 сентября, 2021
В Дашково-Песочне неизвестные украли решётки с дренажных колодцев

7info
В Рязани неизвестные похитили решётки с дренажных колодцев в микрорайоне Дашково-Песочня. Об этом сообщил пользователь ВКонтакте.

По его словам, кражу совершили с дороги между домами № 42 на улице Новосёлов и Зубковой 26к6.

— Они были проварены практически по кругу. Почему люди не слышали как их резали? Прямо под окнами ночью, — написал автор поста.

