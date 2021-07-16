25.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 16 июля, 2021
Утреннее ДТП в Рязани попало на видео

7info
Утреннее ДТП в Рязани попало на видео
Утром в пятницу, 16 июля, в посёлке Семчино Рязани произошло ДТП. Столкнулись два легковых автомобиля.

Видео с моментом аварии опубликовала группа Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР. ДТП случилось в 06.30, сообщил очевидец.

