-8 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 30 января, 2022

Умер актёр Леонид Куравлёв

spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Умер актёр Леонид Куравлёв

7info

Актёр Леонид Куравлёв скончался в возрасте 85 лет. Об этом, ссылаясь на Союз кинематографистов, 30 января сообщает РЕН ТВ.

РИА Новости информацию о смерти артиста подтвердил его сын.

Подробности уточняются. 

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,884ЧитателиЧитать
1,516ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img