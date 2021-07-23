20.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 23 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости мира
Новости мираОбщество

Улицу в центре Тюмени перекроют на три дня

Елена Лобанова
Улицу в центре Тюмени перекроют на три дня
- Advertisement -

С пятницы, 23 июля, в центре Тюмени перекроют дорогу на три дня. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба региональной ГИБДД. 

Движение ограничат возле дома №124 по улице Советской. 

— Здесь отсутствует возможность сквозного проезда. На участке меняются инженерные коммуникации систем отопления, — говорится в сообщении. 

Дорога будет закрыта по 26 июля.

Улицу в центре Тюмени перекроют на три дня
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]