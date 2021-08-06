19.6 C
Рязань
Пятница, 6 августа, 2021
Свыше 100 000 рублей выделили Рязанской области из федерального бюджета на ежемесячные детские выплаты

Елена Лобанова
В четверг, 5 августа, Рязанской области выделили 100 186 рублей из федерального бюджета. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального правительства. 

Средства пойдут на ежемесячные выплаты детям.

— Субсидии выделены в рамках софинансирования расходных обязательств субъектов РФ, связанных с ежемесячной выплатой на ребенка в возрасте от 3 до 7 лет включительно. Всего на указанные цели в Рязанскую область будет направлено 1 830 566,8 тыс. рублей, – сказал депутат Госдумы Андрей Макаров.

