27.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 8 августа, 2021
Спасатели предупредили рязанцев о жаре +33 градуса следующие три дня

Елена Лобанова
С понедельника, 9 августа, в Рязанской области ожидается аномальная жара. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

По данным Гидрометцентра, температура выше нормы будет держаться по 11 августа.

Так, синоптики обещают жару +30…+33 градуса.

